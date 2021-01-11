Shakti Mohan Shares An Unseen Childhood Photo With Her Family On 'mattu' Kusum's Birthday

Renowned Indian dancer-choreographer, Shakti Mohan shared an unseen photo of herself with her parents and Mohan sisters on the occasion of mother Kusum's birthday to wish her 'Janam Din Mubarak'. Earlier today, the winner of Dance India Dance Season 2 penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother by digging up her photo gallery and shared a major throwback family photograph on Instagram. The unseen photo of Mohan sisters with parents Brij Mohan and Kusum was quick to catch everyone's attention on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing about it.

Shakti Mohan's childhood picture with her Mohan sisters is all things aww-dorable

On January 11, 2021, television personality Shakti Mohan took the internet by surprise after she shared a cutesy picture of herself and her sisters with their parents on the occasion of 'mattu' Kusum's birthday. In the throwback picture shared by Shakti from their trip to Nepal, the young Mohan sisters were all smiles as they posed for the camera with father Brij Mohan and mother Kusum. While Shakti rocked a black tee along with red shorts in the photograph, sister Mukti twinned with her in a denim dungaree over a red sweatshirt. On the other hand, while elder sister Neeti Mohan donned an oversized green tee with baggy denim pants, Kriti Mohan posed in an all-black ensemble with a sleeveless white knitted sweater.

Along with sharing the picture on Instagram, the 35-year-old also penned a sweet birthday wish for the 'mother of all mothers' and expressed how words cannot describe what her mother means to her. Her caption read:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman. Words will never be enough to describe what you are to me. Mother of all mothers my mattu. May you have the most blessed and blissed out life, aapke saare armaan poore ho jaayein, aapke saare bachon ki shaadi ho jaaye, aur aap humesha shopping karo aur aish karo. Janam din mubarak mommaaaa!

Check out Shakti Mohan's Instagram post below:

In less than an hour from posting the picture, it garnered over 160k likes on Instagram and more than 400 comments. While her choreographer pal Raghav Juyal gushed "O bhayanker mast", the Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana went all hearts in the comment section of the post. Take a look at some more reactions below:

