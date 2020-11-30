Shakti Mohan Talks About Her Fears Of Performing Her First Aerial Act; Watch

Prominent Indian dancer Shakti Mohan could be seen taking a trip down memory lane and hitting breaks right next to the memory of her first romantic Aerial act alongside one of her first dance partners in her latest Instagram post. The video that can be seen below is from the time when Salman Khan sat in the seat of one of the guests. The performance was perhaps especially scary for her as she was dancing to the music of Aankhon Ki Ghustakiyan, an iconic song from one of Khan’s films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Shakti Mohan's age was 25 at the time.

Through the video, one can see her talking about the initial fears of performing the aerial romantic sequence in question. Shakti also spoke about how it was becoming increasingly difficult for her to hold onto the hoops as she could feel her body-weight pulling her down, which made her fear that at one point, she might have to let the hoops go. Shakti Mohan also spoke about how once, during the rehearsals, her partner at the time, Kunwar had to let go of the same, and as a result of which, he fell from an elevation of 20 feet from the ground level. She concluded her statement by saying that she is glad about going ahead with it and now, it feels like a good memory to have.

Here are some more of Shakti Mohan's videos:

Shakti Mohan would go on to get fame and recognition as the winner of Dance India Dance Season 2, a title that she received on April 23, 2010. Shakti Mohan would go on to becoming a renowned television personality and would also serve as a captain on Dance + between the years 2015-2019. Shakti Mohan even had a brief role in Akshay Kumar’s Tees Maar Khan. A year later, she would make her acting debut as an important character on the show Dil Dosti Dance between the years 2011-2015. Shakti Mohan's age, as of this writing, is 35.

