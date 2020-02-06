Shakti Written Update For February 5, 2020: Heer Convinces Preeto For The Party

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously lead by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti.

ALSO READ | Shakti Written Update For February 3, 2020: Heer Sends Virat A Gift

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Heer saw Soham and Rohan standing in front of her. Soham asked Heer about where she was all this while. On being questioned, Heer told them that she had gone to the canteen to pay off the bill. Soham said that they could have instead gone together.

All the three of them then go to the auditorium together. They were even informed about the party being organised for Professor Kumar. Just when Heer was about to put in her contribution, Rohan stops her saying that she should ask Preeto first. Heer tells him that she will manage to convince Preeto.

ALSO READ | Jigyasa Singh Of 'Shakti' Fame Is A Total Fashionista And Here's Proof

At home, Heer tries to desperately convince Preeto to let her go to the party by bringing her snacks and tea. Preeto understands her ploy and asked her what she wants. Heer tells Preeto that she will take her brothers with her to the party.

Heer spoke to Harak Singh about the party. Harak Singh asked Rohan and Soham to accompany Heer to the party.

ALSO READ | 'Shakti' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Virat Gets Sweet Birthday Surprise

Heer hugs Harak Singh and jumps in excitement. Preeto got shocked on hearing this and even asked Harak Singh why he did so. Harak Singh told Preeto that they should let Heer enjoy her life for the time she can.

Heer starts getting ready and also wore the dress that was given by Shanno. Preeto told Rohan and Soham that they should be back home by 8 pm. On hearing this, Heer tells Preeto that its impossible to be back by then since the party will only be getting started.

ALSO READ | Shakti Written Update For January 29, 2020: Virat Turns Down The Money From Heer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.