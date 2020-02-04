Shakti Written Update For February 3, 2020: Heer Sends Virat A Gift

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

The episode started with Virat talking to his sister-in-law regarding the birthday party his mother had organised for him. He said that it would have been better if his mother would just have bought a small cake and celebrated his birthday low-key with family. Daljeet entered the room and asked Virat to talk to his dad. Sant Baksh wished Virat on phone and also said that since he is 22 years old now, he should join the police team like Daljeet's soon.

Also Read| 'Shakti' written update for January 30, 2020: Virat gets sweet birthday surprise

Gurwinder then left the room and asked Virat to come down soon. Virat went down and everybody greeted him when Saya came there with everybody else. Dadu gave Parmeet money and asked her to give it to them.

Saya denied to accept the money and said that they would accept money from the person whose birthday it is. Virat gave her money and in return, Saya gave her blessings.

Also Read| Shakti written update for January 29, 2020: Virat turns down the money from Heer

Dadu stopped Daljeet and asked Saya to bless his grandson that he always be happy in his life. Shanno told Heer that the boy she met was very daring. Shanno saw Preeto coming and signalled Heer while diverting the topic. Preet came and took Heer with her.

While everyone was enjoying, Dadu and Virat went to the room and Dadu asked Virat to have their own party. Virat played the song and the two enjoyed their own party. Virat’s phone rang and Dadu asked him to put his phone on flight mode.

Also Read| 'Shakti' written update for January 28, 2020: Heer gears up for revenge

Dadu and Virat saw a gift and Virat got to know that the gift was sent to him by a girl from his college. Meanwhile, Heer talked to a picture of her mom as she missed her. Goli entered the house and said that he wanted to talk something important. The episode ended with Goli informing Preeto that he found a perfect match for Heer.

Also Read| Shakti written update for January 27, 2020: Heer gets a reality check

Image Courtesy: Simba Nagpal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.