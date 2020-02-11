Shakti Written Update For February 10, 2020: Heer Lands In Virat’s House

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously led by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for February 10

Heer started thinking about Virat and also thinks about befriending him. She then kept the dupatta safely in her side drawer. Mahi heard Heer talk about it and went down to inform Preeto about it.

Shanno saw Mahi rush to talk to Preeto. He stopped her and asked if she wants Heer to go away from them. Mahi tells Shanno that if they let her keep going like this then one day she will be exposed eventually. Preeto saw Mahi and asked her why she was there. She says she is just going away and leaves.

In the morning, Rohan, Heer and Soham and getting ready to leave for college. Heer stops the jeep midway to go and meet Saya and Chameli. She tells them that she did as they said and befriended Virat.

At Virat’s house, Dadu gets a sweet dish he prepared for Virat. He tells him that he found the recipe on the internet. On the other hand, Heer entered Virat’s house by climbing up the pipe. Virat pulls Heer inside the house and asked her why she was at his house.

Virat consistently kept asking Heer to leave because if anyone spotted her then it will be a huge problem. However, Heer is adamant on not leaving and kept trying to annoy Virat. Virat and Heer then fall on the ground as she turned behind and they stare into each other’s eyes.

