Shakti Written Update For January 27, 2020: Heer Gets A Reality Check

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Parmeet asked her son about the girl that he keeps mentioning named Heer. Parmeet also asked him to tell both Harak and Preeto to be well-aware of everything. Virat was listening to the conversation this entire time. Preeto told Rohan that what they are doing is not wrong and Heer will come to know about everything once she is old enough.

Sindhu then skipped into a flashback where both Sindhu and Heer bunked a biology class together. Rohan and Rahul then tore the pages so she can avoid reading about it. Rohan then told them that it was a fun day at school that day. Preeto then told them to go to college.

Heer entered college and started looking for Virat. When she found him, Heer asked him about his health. Heer also tells Virat how she left a flower and note in the hospital yesterday. But Virat ignored Heer and avoided talking to her. Heer then gets very upset and also expressed her displeasure to Virat.

Virat then went on to reveal the truth to Heer. He told her that he did not propose to her because he loves her but because he wanted to win the bet. He also said that he will receive ₹ 75,000 if he wins the bet successfully. This reality check came in as a shock to Heer.

