Shakti Written Update For February 4, 2020: Soham Is Taken Away

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti.

Sukha is happy after seeing that Preeto and Harak Singh have to plead to the panchayat to let them keep Soham. The women representatives present at the meeting asked the Panchayat to go ahead and handover Soham to his biological father. Soumya then came out with a sickle in her hand and threatened everyone.

She told the entire group that if anyone tried to stop her then she will be killed them. However, she was held back by a group of women. Then Soham was forcefully taken away from her and handed over to Varun.

Soumya falls on the ground unconsciously after they take away Soham. Harak Singh went ahead and tried at talking to his advocate to win Soham’s custody through a legal battle. The lawyer tells Singh that their lack of evidence might result in them losing the case. Varun wants to use his son for his revenge against Harak Singh.

Soumya then came back into her consciousness. She insisted on meeting Soham. She thought to herself about how she promised Surbhi that she will look after Soham but has now failed.

Varun entered his room and asked his wife to show the baby her face as he considers it to be lucky. Varun told her that the baby will now earn for him. Varun's wife hugged him and told him that she is sure that this baby will have a very bright future ahead.

