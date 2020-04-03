'Shaktimaan' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Due to the nation-wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, the countrymen have been advised to stay home and in quarantine. Due to this, the entertainment channels have been telecasting old and popular series. Similarly, Doordarshan too started re-telecasting its popular shows like the epics of Mahabharat and Ramayan. Soon to join the list was another very popular show in the 90s, Shaktimaan.

Even after 20 years, the show is enjoying the same popularity as it had enjoyed before. Here is a list of the cast members and what character did they play. Read on to know details.

Mukesh Khanna as Gangadhar/Shaktimaan

Actor Mukesh Khanna portrayed the character of Gangadhar and Shaktimaan. In the show, Shaktimaan was depicted as a character who had attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature. He is trained by a mystical sect of saints to fight against all odds and defeat the evil prevailing within the society.

Shaktimaan’s alter ego is Gangadhar who is a funny geek. He works as a photographer in a daily newspaper office to maintain his secret identity. He is portrayed as the complete opposite of Shaktimaan.

Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas

Actor Vaishnavi Mahant portrayed the role of Geeta Vishwas in the series. She was a reporter and worked for a daily newspaper company. She was the one who in the series comes up with the name of Shaktimaan owing to the powers he had.

Surendra Pal as Tamraj/Guru Sarvagya

Tamraj Kilvish was the main antagonist. In the show, his character was a living embodiment of the evil and dark forces of the world. The character was portrayed by Surendra Pal.

Supporting and recurring cast

Rajendra Gupta as Prof. Vishwas, paranormal scientist, Geeta Vishwas's father.

Jay Mishra as Ghosh Babu

Nawab Shah as Mayor JJ "Jai Kumar Janardhan" / Kakodar

Deepshikha Nagpal as Paroma and Sheraali (dual roles)

Sunila Karambelkar as Queen Mayaadri and Natasha in starting episodes

Brij Mohan Pandey as Bankelal / Toyman

Sanjeev Chaddha as Shudhanshu ji

