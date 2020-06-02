Shama Sikander Talks About Her Battle Against Mental Illness; Calls It 'the Darkest Time'

Recently, actor Shama Sikander opened up about her journey and struggles she has gone through during her battle against depression and bipolar disorder. Calling her illness a pandemic, she said that she does not have words to describe how painful those five years were. In an interview with a leading news portal, Shama Sikander also revealed that during the treatment she often felt that she would die.

Shama Sikander's take on struggles of mental illness

Actor Shama Sikander, who spoke about her struggles with mental illness in 2016, has once again opened up about her journey and set of struggles she faced. Stating her journey as 'the darkest time', she said that it felt like waking up with a pandemic almost every moment and minute of your life. She added that the patient does not know what’s going to happen and they are often uncertain.

The mental illness can make an individual feel that they do not even have desires, and the saddest part is that the individual does not have any hope. A desire is something that keeps a human being alive because if we lose all desires then a human does not know the purpose of your life, added the 38-year old actor.

Calling it her new birth after she recovered, the Bypass Road actor said that her attitude has brought her back to life and has given a purpose to her. Adding further, she said there is immense light after darkness. Recalling her treatment days, she said that she died for five years every day thinking that she is going to die. The actor wanted to tell people who might feel vulnerable and helpless that they will find the light and they have to hang in there for a while.

Talking about the struggles of opening up about mental illness, Shama Sikander went on to say that she never felt ashamed for whatever she went through in her life. The report further quoted her saying that people would shame others because they themselves have been living their lives with all the lies.

The Baal-Veer actor concluded saying that not many people have the courage to speak the truth to themselves. Talking about the societal pressure on a mental illness patient, Shama Sikander added that the society has often suppressed the energy which can lead to becoming an illness inside.

