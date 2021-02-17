Shantanu Maheshwari Is On A Lookout For Mediums Through Which He Can Give Back To Dance

Actor, dancer, choreographer, and host Shantanu Maheshwari is popularly known for his role of Swayam Shekhawat in his debut show Dil Dosti Dance on Chanel V. At present, he is mentoring one of the teams at an ongoing hip-hop league which has been held virtually.

Shantanu Maheshwari on mentoring his own Hip-Hop team

Currently leading his very own hip-hop team at a prominent hip-hop league, Shantanu is mentoring, guiding, and leading aspiring young dancers from across the country. "On the dance front, our country is filled with potentially talented dancers who due to various reasons have not been able to fulfill their aspirations. Hence I feel that with the right kind of guidance and mentoring, opportunities can be opened up for these dancers, as potential talent should not be lost. While I have gotten various opportunities to teach and guide dancers as well as those inclined towards dance through our Desi Hoppers crew workshops in the past, I am always on the lookout for mediums through which I can give back to dance. So I feel fortunate to have gotten an opportunity to mentor aspiring dancers through a prominent platform. With the exposure that I have gained over the years as a participant and a judge on many International platforms which has given me great learning, I plan to use those experiences to guide these young guns to get a better understanding of how they can present themselves and their skills to their own advantage", shares Shantanu.

When quizzed about how he plans to guide young dancers to achieve the feat, Shantanu says, "I have always maintained that the intent to do your best and be focussed on striving to win any big or small competition is very important. There has to be sincerity and determination to achieve the goal you have in mind when you are out there to win. Though it is also important to remember to enjoy yourself, loosen up, have fun while dancing, and look at the competition as a platform to enhance your skills, gather lots of learning and live the experience, and that is exactly what I am aiming to imbibe in my team. Eventually, it is always going to be your love for dance, your passion for the art and celebrating the beauty of it, that will bring out the best of your talents on any stage performance".

Shantanu Maheshwari's TV shows and roles

Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame for the lead character of Swayam Shekhawat in Dil Dosti Dance. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Vrushika Mehta earned him widespread adulation and they won the third spot as Hottest Indian TV Jodi by the UK-based newspaper Eastern Eye. He then appeared in Zing TV channel's episodic show Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and also in an episode of Bindaas Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He then appeared in Bindaas TV’s finite television series Bindaas Nach which showcased the formation of his crew "Desi Hoppers" and their historic victory in World of Dance being the first Indian dance crew to participate and win. The crew was then invited for a special performance in America’s Got Talent in season 11. Maheshwari has also appeared in Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Nach Baliye 9, World of Dance 2, and many more.

