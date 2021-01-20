Sharad Kelkar Enjoys Morning Tea Amid Snowy Mountains Of Kashmir

Sharad Kelkar recently gave his fans a sneak-peek into his vacation trip to Kashmir. On Jan 20, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him sipping his morning tea. Sharing the image on social media, Sharad Kelkar wrote, "à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ à¤•à¥€ à¤šà¤¾à¤¯!" (morning tea!). Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post featuring Kashmir.

Sharad Kelkar in Kashmir

In the above Instagram post, Sharad Kelkar is spotted enjoying his morning tea with a blissful scenic of Kashmir in his background. He stunned in an all-black look. He wore a black hoodie, paired with black pants. Sharad Kelkar also sported a beanie cap. As seen in the caption, the star called Kashmir, "heaven".

Fans' reactions

Sharad Kelkar's fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Mera gaon !!! Sab khaana khaana wahan ka. Uff. Fomo" (My village !!! Eat everything there). Another added, "Aahaa the Background". One of Sharad Kelkar's fans commented, "Wow..nice location too". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Sharad Kelkar's Instagram comment section

A day ago, Sharad Kelkar also shared a Reel video, featuring the snowy roads of Kashmir. In this video, the actor captured the hilly and white regions of the State. Sharing the video on social media, Kelkar also added Mohit Chauhan's song from Rockstar, Phir Se Ud Chala. He simply wrote in his caption, "à¤¦à¥‚à¤° à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚!" (far away in mountains). Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that Sharad Kelkar will lend his voice to Legend of Hanuman. The series will follow Hanuman’s journey of self-discovery. This is a 13 episode series. Legend of Hanuman is bankrolled by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi P Singhal. Helmed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, the series is written by Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande, and Arshad Syed.

