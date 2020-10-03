Sharad Malhotra Tests COVID-19 Positive, Co-star Surbhi Chandna Issues Health Update

Unfortunately, actor Sharad Malhotra who is currently essaying one of the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show Naagin 5, has contracted the contagious novel coronavirus. As mentioned in a report by Pinkvilla, Sharad developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday and on the recommendation of his doctor, the actor got his tests done, which turned positive for him. After the news broke, worried fans of his co-star Surbhi Chandna flooded her social media with concerns regarding her health, post which Surbhi issued a statement on her Instagram handle.

Surbhi Chandna shares health update

Surbhi, took to Instagram, to thanks all her fans who have swarmed her social media raising their concerns about her health. In the post, the Naagin star assured fans that she has got herself tested for the contagious virus and is now waiting for the result. On Saturday, October 3, Surbhi also said that she will soon issue another health statement as soon as the result is known by her.

Meanwhile, even actor Gurmeet Chaudhary and wife Debina have tested positive for COVID-19. Gurmeet, on Thursday, October 1 released a statement on Instagram informing his fans that the celebrity couple is quarantining at home. He also assured fans that the duo is taking all the necessary precautions.

"My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Priyanka Kalantri and Vikas Kalantri also confirmed that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 30. While informing fans, the couple urged everyone who has come in contact with them to get themselves tested. Take a look:

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pls take necessary precautions.

