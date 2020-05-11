Sharad Malhotra Goes Back To His Real Name; Read Full Details

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is known for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Muskaan, recently reverted to his original name. Due to his beliefs in numerology, he had added an extra ‘s’ and ‘a’ in his name. Now, he has removed these additions. Read more to know what brought this change:

Sharad Malhotra goes back to his original name

According to reports, Sharad Malhotra had a change of heart and is now using his original name. Talking to a leading daily, the actor said that for a couple of years he used an extra ‘s’ and ‘a’ in his name. But now, he does not want that addition. He said that ‘Sharad Malhotra’ is his real name.

Malhotra further stated that he had changed it for earlier for numerological purposes, but since last year, he has started using the original spelling. He further quoted Shakespeare and said, “What’s in a name.” The actor then talked about how he strongly believes in karma and said what goes around comes around.

The actor said that one should first be a human and a good one at that. We should not judge others as whatever they do, they do for a reason, the actor said. He then talked about how every day he reminds himself that life is beautiful. Talking about the lockdown situation, Sharad said that we do not need to know who is important in our lives and who is not, but it has surely made people introspect and change their relationships.

