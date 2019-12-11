Shararat Actor Shruti Seth Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, And Here’s Proof

Shruti Seth rose to popularity for her portrayal of Jiya Malhotra in Star Plus’ comedy show, Shararat. She has featured in several television shows including Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Baal Veer, TV, Biwi Aur Main, etc. She has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Slumdog Millionaire, and Rajneeti.

In addition to an impressive run in the acting industry, Shruti Seth is also known for her glamorous avatars in real life. One glance at her social media handle and you will know that it oozes style. Here is how you can take inspiration from Jiya aka Shruti Seth.

Shruti Seth is a style icon

1. Shruti Seth recently donned this glam avatar for a cover photoshoot for a magazine. She wore an orange skirt with a white voluminous sleeved blouse. She completed the look with a messy, curly hairdo and red lipstick.

2. Shruti Seth donned this purple satin dress for a recent photoshoot. She paired the look with statement earrings and chunky hand bracelets. The sleek high ponytail added glam to the look.

3. If you are ever confused about what to wear to work, then here is your inspiration. Shruti Seth looks simple yet elegant in this striped palazzo pant and baby pink shirt.

4. Shruti Seth recently wore this traditional outfit for Diwali. The cotton lehenga is simple yet stylish. She wore a white lace blouse and completed the look with a multicoloured dupatta.

5. Heading out for a brunch but don’t know what to wear? Take a look at this blue dress from Shruti Seth’s wardrobe. The actor kept the look a no-mess one and styled it with classic white sneakers and sunglasses.

