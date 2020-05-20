'Shararat' Star Cast Calls Farida Jalal 'a Living Legend'; Shares Experience With Her

Recently, the star cast of 2003's popular Indian sitcom, Shararat, went live with a leading entertainment portal for a chit chat. The lead actors Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul, Harsh Vashisht and Addite Malik got candid about veteran actor Farida Jalal while reminiscing their Shararat moments. During the live session, the star cast praised Farida Jalal and recalled how she made them comfortable on the sets.

'Shararat' star cast on working with Farida Jalal

Interestingly, Shruti Seth, who played Jiya, recalled her first meeting with Farida Jalal on the sets of Shararat and how she felt like giving the veteran actor a hug the moment she saw her. She further added that while Farida did give her a hug, it was the warmest hug she received ever. Further, Shruti also revealed that Farida was like a second mother to her and she still shares a great bond with her post the show.

Meanwhile, recalling her first day of shooting, Simple Kaul, who played the character of Pam, revealed that she was scared to shoot with Farida Jalal. However, Farida made it quite easy for her and made her calm down. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra and Harsh Vashisht revealed that Farida had worked with their respective fathers, and sharing the screen with her was an overwhelming experience for them. In fact, the star cast even called her a living legend.

For the unversed, Shararat was one of the most famous sitcoms in 2003. The series was about three women belonging to three different generations of a family who inherit supernatural powers. With a total of 192 episodes, the sitcom aired for almost three years.

This is not the first time when the 71-year-old actor has received heartwarming wishes from her co-stars. In 2018, popular TV actor Hina Khan also showered love on Farida Jalal as she shot a project with her. Taking to her social media handle, she shared a selfie featuring her along with Farida. In the caption, she called Farida 'a creative powerhouse and Bollywood’s encyclopedia'.

