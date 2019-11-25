Tu Tu Main Main To Shararat, All The 90s And Early 2000s Indian Comedy-dramas That We Miss

It has been decades now when almost every Indian channel used to telecast at least one comedy show, which was an excellent way of maintaining the happiness that today’s society is looking for. Research today shows that people have become more of a ‘season a day’ kind with a massive growth of the digital world. But remember the time when 25 minutes of the comedy show on TV was enough for the whole day? If you wish to revive those happy old memories, here is a list of few Indian comedy-dramas that we miss.

Tu Tu Main Main (1994)

Tu Tu Main Main came in as breeze of fresh air amidst the serious saas-bahu serials. One of the most-watched TV shows, it explored the sarcastic and witty side of a saas-bahu relationship in a comical way. Unlike other saas-bahu depictions, their tantrums and fights were on a light-hearted note. The show portrayed Reema Lagoo as the dominant saas who constantly fought with a cheerful daughter-in-law played by Supriya Pilgaonkar. Tu Tu Main Main directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar was among the shows that did not just show the difference of opinion between saas-bahu, but also added super funny quirky punchlines too.

Shararat- Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat (2003)

Shararat was a story about fairies and their magical powers. It was the story of three women who were paris (fairies) or angels with magical superpowers. Starring Shruti Seth as Jiya, Farida Jalal as Nani and Poonam Narula/Eva Grover as Radha, Shararat did not just cater to kids, but also adults and was an entertaining show on Indian television. Who can forget the magical mantra of the three paris, “Shring bhring sarvalin, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling”?

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (2004)

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was another Indian sitcom that was amongst the funniest. Most of us who watched the show surely miss Rosesh’s poems or that dialogue, “Ohh meri pyaari momma…, Oh my God Monisha! You are so middle class”. This show had one of the best TRP’s on Indian television back then. The plot of the show revolved around an upper-class Gujarati family, the Sarabhais. The main comic-part in this show was the relationship between the elite mother-in-law Maya who constantly belittles her middle-class Punjabi daughter-in-law Monisha and hates the fact that she behaves as a typical middle-class woman.

