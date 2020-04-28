Sharman Joshi Has Been A Part Of Television Shows And Web Series; See List

Born to Arvind Joshi, a Gujarati theatre veteran, Sharman Joshi turns 47 today. The actor has performed in several stage productions in different languages. Sharman made his debut in Bollywood with the National Award-winning film, Godmother in 1999 and got his first lead role in 2001 with N Chandra’s Style.

Some of his popular films include Golmaal, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and many more. Besides films, he also ventured into television serials like Standing Boy: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Gubbare and many more. On Sharman’s birthday, here’s looking at his best TV series.

PokerFace: Dil Sachcha Chehra Jhootha

Hosted by Sharman Joshi, the show PokerFace: Dil Sachcha Chehra Jhootha pitted six contestants against each other in a knowledge-based quiz show. In the show, contestants were encouraged to bluff about their performances. In every episode, each round had 5 questions (8 in the first round) with three possible answers, and contestants had five seconds to lock in their answers. The show was inspired by the UK series PokerFace.

Baarish

Baarish stars Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. The web series revolves around their opposite personalities and explores their lives. Currently, the series is available for streaming on ALT Balaji. Sharman plays the role of Anuj (a Gujarati businessman) and Asha Negi portrays the character of a Marathi girl named Gauravi. The series also features Manita Joura, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Priya Banerjee and Sahil Shroff in supporting roles.

Gubbare

The Zee TV show Gubbare featured Sharman Joshi in a supporting role. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the show ran for almost one year. The show also starred Dilip Prabhavalkar, Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Moreover, the original Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey featured in this serial. According to various reports, Vishal Bharadwaj was involved in this serial as a director for 2 episodes and he composed this song as well.

