Shashank Vyas Of 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Has Unfollowed Everyone On Instagram; Here's Why

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas has recently unfollowed everyone on the popular social media platform Instagram. He also shared about his decision on his Instagram story. Many fans and followers have been worried and amused by his decision which came across very suddenly. However, many people are connecting his decision with the TV actor turned film star Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s recent passing away to be one of the reasons for Shashank Vyas’s decision.

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas unfollows everyone on Instagram

Shashank Vyas is popular for TV shows like Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop apart from Balika Vadhu. He is reportedly calling his decision to unfollow everyone as his first step to step away from social media toxicity and negativity that has been currently been brewing in the Hindi film industry. He called it his "way of Social Media Detox".

He stated in his Instagram story that his actions should not be taken negatively. He cleared that to his friends and family, he would always be one call away. He ended his note with a call for positivity and asked everyone to "be kind", sending his love and respect to all.

In an interview with a media portal, Shashank Vyas stated that in the current situation when our brain is already occupied about how to cope with this pandemic, it is crucial that he took this decision to keep himself away from any kind of negative content that he was in access to. He also said that he may deactivate his account later if he feels it necessary to be done. The actor mentioned that the fact that nowadays people check upon each other using social media is actually bothersome.

Vyas focused on the part where we actually need to call and talk to people, as their state of mind is completely different than what they are showing on their social media accounts.

Balika Vadhu was once one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show was set in the backdrop of rural Rajasthan and dealt with the themes of child marriage and child brides. The show was also praised for showcasing the negative effects of child marriage in rural India. The show was split into two different seasons, Balika Vadhu—Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu—Lamhe Pyaar Ke.

