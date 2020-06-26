'Laila Manju' To Be First Of Its Kind drag Race Film, Know What The Makers Have To Say

Over the years Bollywood has made several different kinds of films but we have never seen such a movie before this. Laila Manju will be the first of its kind Drag Race film. In the statement given to media, the makers of the film revealed many new details about the film. They also shared the first poster of the upcoming flick Laila Manju. Take a look at it here to know more.

Laila Manju's poster raises curiosity

The film Laila Manju is helmed by director Prem Raj Soni and this will be has been getting a lot of attention due to its quirky title. But the latest poster of the film is just is raising more curiosity as people are not able to get what the film is about. This is because the first poster of the film features two pair of legs in high heels in pink, red, and blue colour tint and the background is black and white in colour. The poster will not only pique one's interest but will leave viewers asking a question about the several slogans that are there on the poster. In a press statement, director Prem Raj Soni expressed that the film was made with a lot of passion and he is extremely happy over how the film has shaped up. He then anticipated the release of the film and expressed that the audience will love the interesting tale of love. Take a look at the poster here.

(Source: Laila Manju PR team)

The makers of Laila Manju then revealed that this film is s story of two British born Punjabi boys who own a heritage restaurant in Southall. But this hotel is in danger and the boys want to save the hotel so they participate in London's most popular beauty contest. The makers also expressed that this film will be the first of its kind film as it is based on the TV show Drag Race. The makers also revealed that Laila Manju is a light-hearted fun movie that has a strong social message that will talk about equality & also shows how the boys deal with Racism.

The film is extensively shot in London. The film Laila Manju will introduce Shashank Vyas of Balika Vadhu fame to Bollywood. Apart from him, Nehal Chudasama who won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2018 will also be making her debut. Abhimanyu Tomar from the show Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi will also be the part Laila Manju's cast. Other stars in the film are Jimmy Sheirgill & Iulia Vantur. The film is produced by Amit Basnet's AB International Films, Dinesh Gupta's Murliwale Pictures, Avi Raj & Premraj Pictures.

