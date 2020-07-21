Ahaana Krishna Explains Cyber Bullying With 'A Love Letter' Video, Calls It A 'pandemic'

Ahaana Krishna, last seen in Arun Bose's Luca, recently posted a new video on her Youtube channel addressing cyberbullying. The actor was reportedly at the receiving end after she commented on a political issue, which led to social media users trolling and bullying Ahaana Krishna and her family. As a reply to the trolls and cyberbullies, Ahaana Krishna released a nine-minute long video talking about cyberbullying, different types and categories of cyberbullying, and her letter to the cyberbullies.

Ahaana Krishnan on cyberbullying

The video titled 'A Love letter to cyberbullies' was released on Ahaana's Youtube channel on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The video starts with Ahaana calling cyberbullies as anonymous people without a face and questionable character. She adds, "Today, I'm going to speak about a pandemic. It's been around us for quite a long time now we don't usually use masks or sanitiser to prevent this. This pandemic is called cyberbullying."(sic)

"Cyber bullies search for incidents and target an individual to verbally abuse them. They target someone's mother, father, and family members. They use extremely detestable language, say disrespectful comments. This is the kind of cyberbullying or attack that happens as an outcome of the mob mentality of certain people," exclaimed Ahaana Krishna in her video.

Further in the video, Ahaana Krishna talked about different types and categories of cyberbullying. Ahaana revealed that she learned about Flaming a few days ago when her family was attacked by cyberbullies online.

Check out Ahaana Krishnan's video:

The video released a few days ago has already crossed more than 9 lakh views online. Also, celebrities like Prithviraj and Santosh Sivan have extended their support to Ahaana Krishna's video. Recently, the Luca actor shared screenshots of Prithviraj and Santosh's comments on social media, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, Ahaana Krishna was last seen alongside Tovino Thomas in debutant Arun Bose's Luca. The movie released last year managed to make a mark at the box office and won Ahaana rave reviews from the critics and audiences. On the work front, Ahaana Krishna will be next seen in Pidikittapulli with Sunny Wayne.

