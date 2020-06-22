Shashank Vyas Talks About Cyberbullying, Urges Fans To Spread Positivity And Love

Television actor Shashank Vyas recently penned down a note where he talked about cyberbullying. He shared the note on his Instagram story titled 'Stop online attack'. In his note, Shashank Vyas gave the reference about Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and asked fans if they ever thought about how happily everyone celebrates these days.

He added that everyone should also start the celebration in a positive way where all an individual needs to do is post a positive comment on social media. Shashank Vyas mentioned that it can be a compliment on a friend’s picture or just a comment on a random profile. He asked, “Imagine what a positive day it will be.”

Furthermore, Shashank Vyas said that year 2020 has already brought so much negativity in everybody’s lives and this way people can play a part to spread positivity and love around them. He ended the note saying, “You never know how a negative comment can affect anyone so why not motivate someone and make a difference in their life.” Shashank Vyas also went on to add a hashtag #cyberbullying and a ‘Stop’ sticker. Shashank Vyas shared another story where he asked his fans to make this a permanent habit to spread positivity and love all around. Take a look at his posts.

Shashank Vyas while talking about cyberbullying shared a note written by Ratan Tata. The note read about the year 2020 being challenging for everyone on some level or the other. It further highlighted the cyberbullying activities taking place every now and then that involves passing judgments and bringing each other down. Talking further about unity, the note read that this year especially calls for everyone to be unified and helpful. This is not the time to pull each other down, it added.

Sonam Bajwa talks about cyberbullying

In the recent past, actor Sonam Bajwa opened up about cyberbullying. Sonam Bajwa took to her social media to reveal some accounts which created fake chats in her name. The fake accounts seemed to be engaging in a conversation with Sonam Bajwa's fans as they pretended to be her. The actor shared this on her social media when she became aware of the incident. Sharing the picture of the chats, Sonam Bajwa also lashed out at the people responsible for creating these fake accounts.

Sonam Bajwa questioned the intention of these fake account holders. She asked whether they find this cool or funny to pull off such acts behind someone's back. She also wrote that she feels sad to see some people hiding behind such fake accounts and try to make a living out of it. Check out her post.

