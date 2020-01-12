Shayan Roy: Everything You Need To Know About His Work, Age And More

Shayan Roy is a YouTube sensation who works for a leading media portal. He is a senior writer at BuzzFeed India. He is also reportedly the video producer of the organisation. He is famous for his feature in most Buzzfeed videos.

All about Shayan Roy

Shayan Roy is one of the most followed YouTube sensations of the country. He was born on 4 May 1992 and is settled in Mumbai. He has worked in a number of fun videos and clips. He has a good number of Instagram followers as he is liked for the hilarious content that he shares on his social media handles.

Shayan Roy is liked for his comic timing and spontaneity. Before being a part of the media portal, he was reportedly a music producer and still follows it as a hobby. He is liked for the puns that he creates, which keeps his followers entertained. A few of his best works include Shayan Roy Memes that butter my Naan and If People acted like YouTubers IRL. He has also written a few blogs and articles for BuzzFeed.

Shayan Roy’s best videos

Shayan Roy uploads a number of fun videos on his Instagram handle. His fans find these videos entertaining and sometimes educational. Here are a few videos of him, which are much-loved by his fans.

In this video, Shayan Roy can be seen talking dubbing a woman’s thoughts. The video is considered funny by most of the viewers. This is mainly because of the dialogues in the video.

Here, Shayan Roy has made a fun video with one of his friends. He has announced that he is back on TikTok with it. The video is completely random yet fun.

This is a video that Shayan Roy created for his channel. The video is a meme based on Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Mishra. In the caption, he has mentioned that the video got rejected.

