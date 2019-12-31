Shayaris To Share With Loved Ones While Ringing In The New Year

New Year 2020 is just around the corner. Wishing your loved ones a Happy New Year is by calling them up is an old tradition now. with the use of social media, it has become really easy to just drop a message to your closed ones and let them know that you are thinking about them. We often find nice messages on social media that are worth sharing with our loved ones.

What better way to convey your feelings than a Shayari that is focused towards wishing a Happy New Year. For all those who like sending sweet rhythmic messages to their family and friends, we have compiled a few Shayari for the New Year. Here is a list of all the latest Shayari that you can send to your family.

Happy New Year Shayari

"Aarambh Ka Ant Ho Jana Naya Saal Hai …!

Ginti Ka amount Badal Jana Naya Saal Hai …!

Vartmaan Ka Etihaas Ban Jana Naya Saal Hai …!

Udye hote huye Suraj Ka Dhal Jana Naya Saal Hai …!

Dek Janam Maa Ka Aanchal Mamta Se Bhar Jana Naya Saal Hai…!

Ek Dard Bhool Kar Sukh Ko Pehchaan Jana Naya Saal Hai…!"

"Din Ko Raat Se Pehle

Chand Ko Sitron Se Pehle

Dil Ko Dhadkan Se Pehle

Aur Aapko Sabse Pehle

Happy New Year" "Phool Khil Kar Chaman Me Khusboo Failata Hai…

Pyaar Kisi Ke Dil Me MOHABBAT BARSATA Hai…

December Naye Saal Ka Yaad Dilaata Hai…

Naya Saal Ka Safar Dosto Ke Sath Suru Hota Hai…!!!”

Happy New Year 2020."

"Maayusi rahe aap se kouso door,

Safalta aur khushiyan mile bharpoor,

Poori ho aap ki saari aashayein,

Aane wale nav-varsh ki dhero shubhkamnaye

Joyful Nav Varsh 2020" "Aaj bhool jao duniya k saare gam,

Chalo jama ek sang tum aur hum..

Aao Baante Chaaron Taraf Khushiyan Aur Pyaar,

Chalo Dil Khol k bole Happy New Year!!"

“Dil Se Nikli Dua Hai Hamari

Zindgi Mein Mile Apko Khushiyan Sari

Gham Na De Khuda Apko Kabhi

Chahe To Ek Khushi Kam Karde Hamari.

Happy New Year To You" "Charo Taraf ho Khushaiyan he Khushaiyan,

Meethi Puran Poli Aur Ghujiyan he Ghujiyan.

Dwaro Sajti Sunder Rangoli Ki Saugat

Aasmaan Me Har Taraf Patango Ki Baraat.

Sabhi ka Shubh ho Nav Varsh Harr Baar!"

