Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga Exclaims She Would Have Pulled Arhaan Khan Apart

Bigg Boss 13 is hands down one of the most controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

One of the recent eliminations from the BB house is Shefali Bagga. This season is witnessing some never seen before major aggression and twists from abusing each other to hitting and pushing each other and it seems like the makers have become a bit liniment as there seem to be no such restraints whatsoever in terms of violence inside.

In a conversation with an eminent entertainment portal after her eviction, Shefali opened up on the game inside the house, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's controversy, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight and more.

Shefali Bagga spills the beans

Talking about the whole Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan controversy, Shefali stated that she does not know them personally and she was not trapped there. She then added that she believes Rashami when she also said Arhaan was there for her when she needed him but, if whatever is said about Arhaan is true then why has not Rashami responded? It is not the sign of a strong character. She further stated that if she were in her place, she would have pulled him apart.

She also opened up on how Paras Chhabra demeaned her and media during a fight. She said if Paras had to retaliate to her, he could have just stuck to her but why would he go on her profession? She ended the statement saying that he needs to know, he needs media more than media needs him.

