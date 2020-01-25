Shefali Jariwala's Controversial Moments In The Bigg Boss 13 House

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame and became an overnight star with the 2002’s extremely popular music video, Kanta Laga. Shefali tasted instant success after the song released and became a huge sensation. Currently, the actor is one of the strongest contestants of the on-going reality television show, Bigg Boss 13. Here are the most controversial moments of Shefali Jariwala inside the BB house.

Shefali Jariwala's controversial moments in the BB house

Shefali Jariwala is Siddharth Shukla’s ex-girlfriend

Shefali Jariwala was a wild-card entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. As soon as the beauty stepped into the house, she confessed to having dated Siddharth Shukla, which created quite a stir amongst the fans. According to some media reports, Shefali and Siddharth dated each other many years ago. A news portal stated, Shefali dated Siddharth even before her first marriage to Harmeet of Meet Bros fame. In fact, during the preview promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shefali is seen talking to people about sharing a special friendship with Siddharth.

Parag Tyagi threatens Asim regarding Shefali and Asim ‘break-up’

Equations and friendship changed overnight between contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Only real friendships survive the test of time. Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz are the latest ones whose relationship has turned sour in the game.

During a task, whoever wanted to be the next captain had to destroy the other housemate’s letter in order to survive in the game. Asim Riaz got good friend Shefali Jariwala’s letter from her husband Parag Tyagi. He took everyone by surprise and destroyed it.

Asim lost his cool and said that he is tired of showing emotions to everyone. Shefali got deeply affected by it and was in tears. Asim and Shefali both get into an ugly spat and she broke all ties with him. Recently, during Family Week, Parag Tyagi (Shefali’s husband) had entered the house.

Shefali Jariwala is a ‘flipper’

Shefali Jariwala also made it to the headlines for being indecisive about which team to support. She entered the house and made friends with Asim, Himanshi, and Vikas Bhau. After some time, she flipped and joined Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, and Arti. Now, most recently, Shefali is seen hanging out and supporting Mahira and Paras.

