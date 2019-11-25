Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Stabs Friend Shefali Zariwala's Scarecrow To Nominate Her

This week, the contestants of Bigg Boss have to go against another contestant and Sidharth Shukla nominated his own friend Shefali Zariwala. Sidharth nominated Shefali because he thinks that she is a compulsive liar inside the Bigg Boss house. Read more to know about the nominations of this week for Bigg Boss 13.

Nomination task for the week

For the nomination task, a dummy scarecrow is placed right in front of each contestant. The housemates have to stab the scarecrow of that particular person to nominate them by giving a valid reason. Paras Chhabra also nominated Shefali while Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai nominated Vikas Jayaram Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau in the task.

What happens in the Bigg Boss house?

Viewers have seen, on multiple occasions, the house of Bigg Boss often witnesses differences between friends. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai had a good connection with their fellow housemates, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma but the environment of the reality show has certainly made them drift apart. Rashami also wanted to nominate Sidharth and while doing the nomination task, she went behind Sidharth with the knife instead of stabbing his dummy scarecrow. That gesture eventually did not mean anything and the two were then seen laughing over it.

