Bigg Boss 13: ‘Shehnaaz Gill's Bond With Sidharth Real, With Paras For Only Game's Sake'

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights and lots of drama. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a maximum number of wild card entries in the house. The friendship bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla has garnered a lot of attention from the fans and followers of the show. Many are also wondering who is Shehnaaz Gill actually close to? Is it Paras Chhabra or Sidharth Shukla? In an interview, Shehbaz Gill, Shehnaaz’s brother commented about what he thinks about her equation with Sidharth and Paras.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Disappointment To Sidharth Shukla Over Arti Singh

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai Calls Shehnaaz Gill "Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant"

Shehnaaz Gill's equation with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabra

Shehbaz Gill reportedly defended his sister on being fake on the show saying that Shehnaaz Gill is an entertainer and she is real in the house. He further added that Shehnaaz is not pretending to be some else in the house. He also mentioned 'Koi bache jasie behave nahi kar rahi hai' who which translates to – She is not behaving like a kid in the house. Shehbaz Gill further reportedly said that Shehnaaz’s bond with Sidharth Shukla is real and she is only being good with Paras for the sake of the game. Shehnaaz Gill also discusses everything with Sidharth before taking any decision but there is nothing like that with Paras.

Reacting about Sidharth being aggressive and rude on the show he said that Sidharth Shukla is playing a good game and the reason why he is aggressive is that he is fighting for himself alone. He fights to defend himself and he is dealing with his own battle in his way. Shehbaz Gill also commented on the fight with Shehnaaz and Himanshi saying that if there are two swords in a house, they tend to collide and that is what everyone can see. He further added that Shehnaaz has handled it well. At first, she cried because Shehnaaz is naive but later she did stand up her herself and that his entire family is proud of her.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy With Arti Singh In The Pool, Shehnaaz Unhappy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.