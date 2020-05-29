Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Cryptic Post About 'karma' Amid Rape Allegations Against Father

Recently, Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cryptic post on her social media wall, after an FIR was filed against her father for an alleged rape case. In her post, she talked about karma and sin and added a picture to her Instagram wall, on Thursday. Instagramming her photo, she wrote a caption, which read, "Sin is a product that appears to be attractive n cheaply available but in reality one keeps paying its price for life and beyond". She also added #karma to her caption.

READ | Who Is Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Gill? Details HereCheck out her post below:

Santok Singh's controversy

For the unversed, a leading Hindi daily reported that Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh, allegedly raped a woman in his car at gunpoint. As soon as the news came out, it took media and the internet by the storm. Reportedly, post the allegations, Santokh Singh opened up and responded to the allegations in an interview with a local Punjabi news channel. In his interview, Shehnaaz Gill's father stated that the allegations were false.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Slams 'Bigg Boss 13' For Favouring Sidharth Shukla

Meanwhile, Shenaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz also denied all allegations put by the lady on his father, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. He added that the lady in question is trying to defame his father. Talking further, he said that the lady is lying. Giving an insight into the investigation, he said that the mentioned place where the incident according to the lady happened was under CCTV surveillance. He concluded his conversation and said that his family is disturbed at the moment but they know nothing is going to happen as they have enough proofs to prove that the lady is lying.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Denies Rape Allegation, Says 'the Woman Is A Fraud'

Apart from the interviews, a couple of days back, Santok Singh took to his social media handle and penned that he is not guilty of the rape allegations levelled against him. Calling himself innocent, he also mentioned that if he is found even 1% guilty, he would readily agree for punishment. Concluding his post, he requested his followers and trolls to not target his children, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz in the matter.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Advises Her About Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.