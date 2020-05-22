Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Denies Rape Allegation, Says 'the Woman Is A Fraud'

Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh, was accused on Thursday by a woman for having allegedly raped her at gunpoint. The allegations have been garnering a lot of attention to him as he is a known face. However, in an interview with a regional media portal, Santok Singh has denied all the allegations against him.

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh defends himself

Reports suggest that Santokh was on the run after a rape case was booked against him. Now an audio clip of the news interview, said to be carrying Santokh Singh’s voice, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the audio clip, he has denied all the allegations.

According to his purported interview with a regional media portal, he has claimed that the woman is trying to defame him. He has also claimed in the interview with the media portal that the woman is to extract money from the family to retrieve her FIR. Santokh Singh also mentioned in the audio clip that the woman in question is a fraud.

The woman who lodged the FIR stated in her report that she had gone to meet her boyfriend at Santokh’s residence. There, he raped her in his car at gunpoint. The police then began investigating the case and moved forward with the inquiry process. Since then, several speculations have been made about Santokh Singh.

Defending himself, Santokh Singh Singh told the media portal that he has met the woman only three or four times. He further said that the woman used to address him as her brother. Santokh Singh further talked about a man named Lucky who was living with him and was in touch with the woman in question.

Santokh Singh told the portal that after a fight, Lucky came to live with him for a few days. When the woman contacted Santokh, he refused to give details about Lucky’s whereabouts. Santokh claimed that after that, she went on and filed the complaint against him.

Moreover, he claimed that the footage recorded on CCTV outside his house is proof of his innocence. Further, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz has also denied the allegations against his father in an interview with a media porta. He said in a statement that the allegations against his father are completely false.

Image Credits: SantokhSukh1 Instagram

