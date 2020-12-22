Sidharth Shukla And His Banter With Paparazzi At 4 Am Wins Fans' Heart; Check Out

Sidharth Shukla is winning hearts of his fans in a recent video that was captured last night on in Mumbai by paparazzi. The actor was returning home after a shoot late at night after a long day and yet was his happiest self during his short interaction. Read along and take a look at the video.

Sidharth Shukla caught by paparazzi at 4:30 AM

Actor Sidharth Shukla was caught by the paparazzi as he went home from the shoots in the early morning hours of December 22, 2020. The actor was boarding his car as the photographers caught him and when asked if he was going to be sleeping the whole day now, the actor denied and said that he has to get back for the filming in the morning. The actor then exchanged Good Morning wishes with the paps and left.

This fun banter with the actor was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram with the caption, “Hottie #siddharthshukla today morning at 4 am as he was seen leaving after his shoot”. The fans are gushing over how the actor did not get irritated or ignore the paparazzi even after having such a long day and also appreciated how hardworking the actor is. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

The actor recently announced that he has joined the ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful. The show is getting a third season and the actor shared the news with his fans in an Instagram post. He wrote, “I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies....par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai” followed by the hashtags #Workmode and #BrokenButBeautiful3.

Sidharth Shukla was recently seen opposite Bigg Boss best friend Shehnaaz Gill in the Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar voiced music video Shona Shona. The song received major love and was trending on top on YouTube after it released on November 25, 2020. The groovy number sees Sidharth and Shehnaaz romancing each other and was a treat for the #SidNaaz fans.

