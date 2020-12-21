Shehnaaz Gill Is 'overwhelmed' By Fans Response On 'Twada Kutta Tommy' Clip; Take A Look

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to Instagram to react on the Twada Kutta Tommy viral clip. The actor shared that she was 'overwhelmed with the creativity' of her fans and really appreciated fan's efforts. Take a look at the original clip and Shehnaaz's reaction below:

Original Clip

In the clip, fans can see a fusion of a few lines by Shehnaaz and beats by Yashraj Mukhate. Shehnaaz is heard asking in the video if her feelings really matter. A bit later she says - 'Meri feeling nahi hai / Tumhari feeling tumhari / Twada Kutta Tommy ' Sadda Kutta Kutta', these are the lines for which the video has gone viral. The Twada Kutta Tommy clip-on Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram & YouTube has now revied more than 13 million views and has been loved by fans all over the globe. Take a look at how the star herself reacted:

In the post, the actor added that she was looking forward to seeing more new remixes by Yashraj Mukhate. Shehnaaz also responded to Ronit Ashra, who is famous for impersonating actors and celebs. Take a look:

Actor Raveena Tandon also re-created the video and shared it on her social media. Shehnaaz mentioned that she couldn't believe that Raveena had also re-created the video. Take a look:

In terms of her work, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film Daaka (2019). The film was directed by Baljit Singh Deo and was in Punjabi. The cast included- Gippy Grewal as Shinda, Zareen Khan as Laali, Rana Ranbir as Balli, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill as Pushpa, Mukul Dev as Inspector Kuldeep Singh and Hobby Dhaliwal as Sukhchain. She has also been seen in many music videos. Her most recent music video was with Arjun Kanungo called Waada Hai. Take a look:

The song has received many positive comments by fans. Most fans added that Arjun's voice and Shehnaaz's acting complimented the video quite well. Shehnaaz was also seen in another music video. Take a look:

