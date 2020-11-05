Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Leave For Chandigarh

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have often been in the headlines after they have worked together on a few projects in the past year. Fans had even created their ship name 'Sidnaaz' and made several fan pages on social media. Recently, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport together as they were on their way to Chandigarh for a shoot. Here are the photos clicked by the paparazzi of the rumoured couple.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted at the airport

Shehnaz and Sidharth were travelling to Chandigarh via air when the media spotted them at the Mumbai airport together. Shehnaaz was seen wearing a grey salwar suit while Sidharth was seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt paired with blue denim. He also wore black sunglasses to complete his outfit. They also wore their face masks as a precautionary measure for COVID-19. They got out of their car when a few fans spotted them and came running for a few pictures. The duo posed for their selfies and left to board their flight. Shehnaaz waived at the fans while she entered the airport gate. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos in her outfit along with Sidharth.

About Shehnaaz and Sidharth's music video Bhula Dunga

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo did a few projects together. They worked on a few brand endorsements and created ads for the same. They also dropped their music video Bhula Dunga which garnered them a bigger fan following as a duo. Their existing fans couldn't stop gushing about them when the video released. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and was a romantic video featuring the duo. Siddharth had called it 'Sidnaaz's undeniable chemistry' when he first announced the news.

Shehnaaz's new music video with Arjun Kanungo

Shehnaaz Gill's new music video recently released on November 5. She featured in the song along with Arjun Kanungo who has sung the song. The song is called Waada Hai and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. They had released the poster of the song a few days ago and finally released the video today which is currently trending on Youtube. Shehnaaz had also shared a video on her social media along with Arjun where she sang the Dil Diya Gallan along with him. This was the first time ever that her fans had heard her sing a song.

