Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Vishal Aditya Singh's Argument Turns Ugly During The Task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the captaincy task is announced where the contestants played in pairs, where one is the robot and the other is a scientist. Vikas Gupta was appointed as the sanchalak (moderator) of the task. For this captaincy task, the entire house is turned up as planet Mars. The housemates have to fill water through a container, which has a huge sponge absorbed in water. The scientist has to go and try to remove water from their respective containers through the beakers given to them and pour it in the other huge empty container kept aside. Shehnaz Gill was paired with Sidharth Shukla where Shehnaz had to fill their large container.

Shehnaaz and Vishal's argument turns ugly:

While performing the task, Vishal Aditya Singh tried to throw Shehnaaz's container in which she was filling water. Shefali Bagga was taking care of Shehnaaz's container. Shefali and Mahira create a barrier in front of Vishal but he still moves ahead. This entire thing results in Shehnaaz getting hurt on her fingers. Her fingers get hurt because of the entire physical pressure being put on her by Vishal, Shefali and Mahira's tiff.

After the buzzer rings, Shehnaaz gets up and gets into an argument with Vishal. Shehnaz and Shefali tell him that this is not the way to climb on someone and destroy their work. Shehnaaz also uses a lot of ugly words during the argument and also says that "Laat Maarungi mai tujhe". She also shows her finger in the air and tells him that she got hurt.

Vishal, on the other hand, is seen defending himself to which Sidharth Shukla says that, this is all that Vishal can do. He also says that he can just fight with girls and nothing else.

