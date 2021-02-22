Shehnaaz Gill Announces The Release Date Of Her Film, Hints At A New Project And More

Television actress Shehnaaz Gill has been quite busy this week with her upcoming projects and more. Shehnaaz's Instagram handle has been full of announcements and endorsements. From collaborating on a new project with Badshah to announcing the release of her upcoming film with Diljeet Dosanjh, here's what Shehnaaz Gill has been up to this past week -

Shehnaaz Gill promotes new video-sharing app

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle, to promote the Moj app which is a new popular Indian video sharing site. She shared a video talking about what "Swag" is and how fans can "unlock their swag" by checking out some new filters on the app.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla promote hair oil in a new ad

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been fan favourites ever since their stint in a popular reality show. Recently, the two featured in a new video, much to the delight of their fans, which promotes an onion hair oil. In the video, Sidharth tries to scare Shehnaaz about growing old in the video which eventually leads to a discussion about the oil. Shehnaaz shared the video with the hashtag "#SidnaazKiChampi". Sidnaaz was a ship name given to the pair by fans which is a mix of both their first names.

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper has Sidharth Shukla?

Shehnaaz Gill's phone's wallpaper became the subject of media attention as the actress was papped recently. However, it wasn't Shehnaaz that became the topic of discussion, but rather the wallpaper of her phone. Several fans spotted the phone in her hand speculating that the wallpaper was of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together. Many of them took to Twitter to share screenshots and slo-mo videos as proof of their "discovery". Take a look below.

Shehnaaz is going to canada for 2 to 3 months and thats why i think Sid took 5 days off from the shoot of bbb3 ahh kullu peeche kese rahey ga?😂😭💚@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #Sidnaaz #ShehnaazInCanada #SidNaazian pic.twitter.com/Ennqb0hdKz — Areej Loves Sidnaaz.🇵🇰💚 (@sidnaazfangir10) February 17, 2021

Shehnaaz is going to canada for 2 to 3 months and thats why i think Sid took 5 days off from the shoot of bbb3 ahh kullu peeche kese rahey ga?😂😭💚@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #Sidnaaz #ShehnaazInCanada #SidNaazian pic.twitter.com/Ennqb0hdKz — Areej Loves Sidnaaz.🇵🇰💚 (@sidnaazfangir10) February 17, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill's movie and other updates

Shehnaaz Gill has quite a few upcoming projects lined up. The actress is all set to star in an upcoming music video with Badshah and Amit Uchana. The actress shared a couple of posts confirming this. She first shared a video of herself with Badshah and Amit Uchana in which she can be seen walking out of the door in slo-mo and pushing the two of them aside to take the center of the frame. The video features the two singers behind her looking bemused. The video plays along with the song Top Tucker playing in the background, which Badshah and Amit Uchana recently released together just last week. Shehnaaz shared the video with the caption, "Chalo dono side hatto 🙈 es song ki footage bhi main hi lugi 🤣 baby i’m #toptucker"

Shehnaaz also took to her Instagram handle to confirm the speculations of fans who were wondering if the trio will be collaborating together. She shared a video from Kashmir in which she can be seen with Badshah sitting on what looks like a sledge during a blizzard. The two can be seen laughing as they look into the camera together. The video also features Amit Uchana in the same background, with all three of them dressed in warm clothing. In the background Badshah's song, Heartless can be heard playing.

Shehnaaz Gill's movie with the beloved Diljit Dosanjh is also slated for a release this year. The upcoming film is set to be a comedy starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress took to Instagram on Feb 19, to share a poster of her upcoming film confirming the release date of the movie, which is set for October 15, 2021. Take a look at the post below.

