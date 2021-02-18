Shehnaaz Gill Indulges In Funny Banter With Paps, Says 'bas Hogaya' To 'twada Kutta Tommy'

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill won the hearts of the audience and viewers while she was a contestant on a reality show. People loved her for her funny sayings, adorable expressions and her equation with television actor Siddharth Shukla. The actress was currently spotted having a fun banter with the paparazzi and the media while on her way to the airport.

Shehnaaz Gill's Fun Banter with the Paps

Shehnaaz was sporting a casual outfit by wearing a loose black full-sleeved t-shirt and track pants along with huge spectacles. She was heading inside the airport when the media person told her, "Madam you are looking very cute." This led to a funny exchange between the actress and the paps with Shehnaaz commenting, "yes, you just keep on saying the same dialogue just for the sake of it". When another commented on Shehnaaz's famous dialogue that went on to become a dialogue meme and a superhit track "sada Kutta Kutta" Shehnaaz cheekily commented, "I'm over that now." Check out the fun banter below:

Shehnaaz Gill's Songs

Although she was a known celeb in Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame post her stint in the reality show. She even got her own dialogue meme "Tommy" by Yashraj Mukhate which went viral in no time. Shehnaaz Gill has around 7 million followers on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla are one of the most shipped couples on the internet and their recent music video Shona Shona went on to garner a lot of love and appreciation from her fans. The song has over 100 million views on YouTube. Her other song Kurta Pajama with Tony Kakkar was also a superhit and found it's way into everyone's playlist.

Shehnaaz Gill's Videos

Shehnaaz was recently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming song and music video. Her recent Instagram video of her performing the song Bhumbro Bhumbro while adorning the traditional Kashmiri 'pahadi' outfit was a treat to her fans. She also posts a lot of BTS videos from her music video shoots and photo shoots for her fans and followers. Take a look at some of Shehnaaz Gill's videos below:

