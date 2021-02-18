Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla & Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Be it their relationship status or celeb-spotting, actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often go on to make headlines for various reasons. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has sent netizens in a tizzy as she was spotted at Mumbai airport as she travelled to Canada. However, that does not seem to be the reason why fans are all gaga over it. As she was spotted at the airport, fans managed to notice her wallpaper in the videos. Shehnaaz Gill has a picture with Sidharth Shukla on her phone as her wallpaper, and fans are going wild about it.

On seeing this spilt-second video, fans went on to trend #SidNaaz on the microblogging site. SidNaaz fans have gone to guess that picture on her wallpaper is from their Diwali celebrations together. Some of the users tweeted on how they cannot get over the thought of them dating, while some went on to shower love on the duo.

Sharing the picture of the wallpaper, one of the fans wrote, "Kill me somebody...SIDNAAZ WALLPAPER 😭 WHO SAYS THEY AREN'T MARRIED? 😭😭❤ SHEHNAAZ NEVER FAILSSSS TO GIVE US CONTENT!! MY WEAK SHIPPER HEART😭😭 #SidNaaz”. Another one wrote, “The WallPaper Lemme Cry! Its Diwali picture! Shehnaaz is going to Canada for 2 to 3 months and that's why I think Sid took 5 days off from the shoot of bbb3 ahh kullu peeche kese rahey ga?" Check out the tweets below.

The WallPaper Lemme Cry!😭💜💜

Its diwali picture!😭💜💜

Shehnaaz is going to canada for 2 to 3 months and thats why i think Sid took 5 days off from the shoot of bbb3 ahh kullu peeche kese rahey ga?😂😭💚@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #Sidnaaz #ShehnaazInCanada #SidNaazian pic.twitter.com/Ennqb0hdKz — Areej Loves Sidnaaz.🇵🇰💚 (@sidnaazfangir10) February 17, 2021

The fact that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill who changes her insta dp so frequently hasnt changed her wallpaper for soo long. Do you realize how special this picture is to her to them#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/EnQQ1FGebP — Nidhi Srivastava (@nirvana_nidz) February 18, 2021

I feel like a proud Mumma for both Sidharth and Shehnaaz ❤️❤️❤️

Our babiess are achieving so much and will grow much more.

The wallpaper 😭😭😭😭😭😭 i can't explain the happiness seeing that wall paper

God save them from all evil eyes

We love u #SidNaaz — Rashi Agarwal (@irashi_agarwal) February 17, 2021

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For '#HBDRitaAunty Trend', Says 'Mom Is Happy And Grateful'

Kill me somebody...SIDNAAZ WALLPAPER 😭 WHO SAYS THEY AREN'T MARRIED? 😭😭❤



SHEHNAAZ NEVER FAILSSSS TO GIVE US CONTENT!! MY WEAK SHIPPER HEART😭😭#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/t2QgrdK6ii — 🌵 (@itsnothormone) February 17, 2021

It's their Diwali look pic..where Sid was Holding her but they didn't release this pic ...#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UCwI1Olzr7 — SID'S BAE ❤SIDHARTH FANGIRL FOREVER (@BackupBae) February 17, 2021

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Drops An Interesting Video Of #SidnaazKiChampi On Instagram; Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have starred in several music videos such as Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla surprised their fans on February 14 by sharing an adorable video. The chemistry of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Sukla is well recognized in the industry.

Their followers, who lovingly call them Sidnaaz, were left in awe as they posted a video of the couple giving each other a head massage. In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen giving each other a head massage which is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans were showering love and also flooded the comment section with all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Weaves Magic In Latest Instagram Photos, Fans Fall In Love With Her New Look

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Video Of Herself Falling In The Snow, Fans Call Her 'cutest'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.