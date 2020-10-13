Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh & Others Roped In For "Shandaar Ravivaar" This Festive Season

Television celebrities are set to join hands to present to their fans a special show to mark the occasion of Navaratri and Diwali. A special two-hour episode will telecast every Sunday for five consecutive weeks on Colors where the TV stars will entertain the audience as they enjoy the weekend at home. The show is titled Colors Shandaar Ravivar and several celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill and Bharti Singh have been roped in for the show.

Shehnaaz Gill and Bharti among the celebrities to present Shandaar Ravivaar

According to a report in Indian Express, Colors channel is planning on presenting to viewers some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry to perform on the small screen. The show titled Shandaar Ravivar shall attempt to make Sundays more fun for its viewers. The show will commence from the Navratri week and will continue to air on the channel till the Diwali week every Sunday.

This implies that the show will air for five consecutive Sundays. According to the reports in the media portal, celebrities who are likely to perform in the show are Shehnaaz Gill, Aditya Narayan, Maniesh Paul, Sayantani Ghosh, Vibhor Parashar, Rashami Desai, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

It has also been reported that popular actors like Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Sidharth Shukla might also perform in the show once they move out of the Bigg Boss 14 house where they are playing as ‘Toofani Seniors’.

The portal further reported that according to their sources, the show is likely to air before Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. However, the portal stated that the channel has not disclosed the time slot for the show yet. The update regarding the timing of the show shall be out soon.

Reportedly, a source of the media portal told them that the objective of the show is to entertain the audience. The portal further revealed that popular actors from the TV as well as music industry have been booked for the special show and event. The source stated to the portal, “It’s a bid to make Sundays more enjoyable for all, as we gear up to celebrate the upcoming festivities.”

Image credits: Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh Instagram

