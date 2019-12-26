Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Mrunal Jain Supports Her; Says 'She Is Not Wrong'

After Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla got into the ugliest fight in the current season of Bigg Boss 13, a lot is being written about the two arch-rivals. While Sidharth has been garnering a lot of support from celebrities as well as the netizens, Rashami Desai, on the other hand, has been facing the rage of netizens on social media. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also slammed by Twitterati for unnecessarily poking Sidharth. Often, she has been called out for frequently playing the woman card on the show. Recently, Rashami’s rakhi brother a well-known television actor Mrunal Jain has come out in her support and said that she is not wrong in her place.

In an interview with a leading media portal, Mrunal opened up about Rashami and Sidharth's differences. He said that the Uttaran actor has tried hard to avoid the conversation and arguments with Dil Se Dil Tak actor. He also said that she was controlling herself and her recent reaction was just the outburst wherein she was not able to control herself anymore. According to Mrunal, Rashami was not wrong as she somehow needed to vent out at one point.

He further added that you can ignore and tolerate a person only for some time. In the case of Rashami, she also did the same and tried avoiding any kind of argument and conversation with Sidharth. He said that at times, she did control herself but there is always an outburst that a person needs. Mrunal said that after a certain point a person vents out and that similar thing happened with Rashami and he thinks that she is not totally wrong. He also added that just because someone poked her for the wrong thing does not make her wrong.

Further in the interview, Mrunal was also asked about Rashami's woman card use inside the house. He said that crying and venting out emotions does not mean that she is playing a woman card/. He said that there are things beyond TRP's and there is a human level. He said that if he removes Rashami from Rashami, then she is a human inside. Mrunal also advised his sister that she should stay calm and strong inside the house and not lose her temper.

Rashami and Mrunal's picture together:

