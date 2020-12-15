Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Fit Body; Says One Needn't 'play Masculine To Be A Strong Woman'

Punjabi star Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently basking in the success of her music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Shona Shona, has taken over the internet yet again with her latest photos which are all things fit. For the unversed, not so long ago, Shehnaaz underwent a major physical transformation as she lost an astonishing 12 kgs of weight.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old shared a streak of pictures to flaunt her enviably toned physique and broke the stigma around 'strong women' as she expressed that a woman 'does not have to play masculine to be strong'.

Shehnaaz Gill shares her take on being a 'strong woman'

On December 14, 2020, Shehnaaz Gill won the hearts of thousands of fans as she shared her take on the power a woman has within her and broke the stigma around strong women. The Sat Shri Akaal England actor shared a couple of pictures to flaunt her stunning avatar and fit physique in a bodycon black high-slitted gown on her Instagram handle. In the pictures shared by Shehnaaz, she looked like a million bucks in the print embellished gown which had a small train and sheer cut-outs by designer Rocky Star.

The actor-singer complemented her statement gown with black strappy heels and went all bold in terms of her makeup. She rounded off her look with smokey eyes and classic red lips with a side-swept hairdo. Along with sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the Punjabi actor wrote, "A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman. (sic)".

In no time, Shehnaaz Gill's photos were quick to gain netizens' attention on social media and ardent fans of the model-actor showered her with heaps of praise in the comment section of her post. In less than 20 hours, Shehnaaz's post has garnered over a whopping 820k likes and more than 37k comments. While one user gushed "December Diva" by sliding into the comment section of her IG post, another wrote, "Stunner".

