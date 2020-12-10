Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Heartwarming Post As She Gets Ready To Welcome New Year 2021

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to welcome New Year 2021 with positivity as seen in her latest Instagram post wherein she 'gives a warm hug to the universe'. Scroll down to take a look at the picture and what she has to say and her picturesque post.

Shehnaaz Gill gives a 'warm hug to the universe '

Today, on December 10, 2020, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and gave a 'warm hug to the universe' as she prepares for New Year 2021. The actor stood on rocky terrain with open arms as if she was hugging everything that was in front of her and beyond. The picture is giving away major positive and happy vibes.

Shehnaaz wrote in her caption, “Hello UNIVERSE! let me give you a warm hug before we step into 2021”. The post has received a huge amount of love by all the Shehnaaz and Sidnaaz fans on the photo-sharing app and has over 435k likes so far, with comments still flowing it. Take a look at some of the comments on the post here.

Gill seems quite pumped for the upcoming year as another post she shared a few days ago speaks about bringing change before the month of December ends. She uploaded a bunch of her pictures, donning white shorts, a pink crop top and a lime green leather jacket while she spoke in her caption about the effects of change. She wrote, “To improve is to Change, To be Perfect is to Change often, with change comes new ventures, adventures & experiences. Let's bring in some changes before December ends”.

On the Work Front

The actor was recently seen in the music video of Shona Shona opposite her Bigg Boss buddy Siddharth Shukla. The song was voiced by Kakkar siblings, Tony and Neha and made it to YouTube on November 25, 2020. #SidNaaz were seen romancing each other in the fun and quirky track.

