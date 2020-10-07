Shehnaaz Gill's Makeover Impresses Fans, Netizens React; Check Out The Latest Photo

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is widely popular on social media. She has now again caught the attention of her fans with her dramatic hair cut. The model-singer had a fine hair cut during quarantine life which is quite evident from the recent pictures that Shehnaaz has shared on her Instagram handle. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's photo:

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Takes A Quiet Stroll At Nariman Point In Pyjamas; See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill's photo is making rounds on social media

Be it a spaghetti outfit or fashionable jumpsuit, Shehnaaz is seen wearing every type of outfit which has left her fans stunned. Recently, the actor was seen treating her fans with her new look as she got a new haircut which gives away a lot of summer vibes. Shehnaaz shared a couple of pictures and a boomerang video on her Instagram handle while flaunting her new hairdo and the new hair colour. Take a look at the post below:

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill is seen smiling at the camera while posing against the rallying of the balcony of her house. She is seen wearing a pretty printed green coloured short dress which is complementing her cute new hairstyle. Sharing the post on her feed, she even asked her Insta-fans, "How's the new me???".

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Tries Sidharth Shukla's Filter With Flying Kiss, Says 'Use It Like I Did'

Fans reacting to Shehnaaz Gill's photo

Responding to Shehnaaz Gill's question, her fans were seen gushing over the new Sana. One of her fans wrote, "We Love the Old U The New You and The Upcoming You". The other wrote, "Superb looking beautiful...This coLor suit u". Take a look at more comments on Shehnaaz's post.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last featured in Tony Kakkar’s foot-tapping track Kurta Pajama. Produced by Anshul Garg, the song Kurta Pajama focused on the duo’s bitter-sweet love chemistry. The catchy hook-step of the peppy track successfully managed to keep the viewers hooked to its beats.

Besides this, fans were also tremendously shocked to look at their favourite actor in a new makeover in this music video. As soon as the music video was launched on the internet, the song made fans go gaga over its quirky rhythm and peppiness. Both the lead actors Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar received heaps of praises from netizens.

(Image Credits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

ALSO READ: 'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3 Cast: Will Shehnaaz Gill Star Alongside Siddharth Shukla?

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Asks Sidnaaz Fans Not To Send Cakes For Celebrating 1 Year Of Togetherness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.