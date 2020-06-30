Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Asks Sidharth Shukla To Approach Her For Work; Check His Epic Reply

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often tend to gain attention on social media either because of their fans demanding to see them together or even for indulging in a social media spat. Recently, Sidharth Shukla shut a Shehnaz Gill fan with his epic reply. One of Shehnaaz Gill’s fans tagged Sidharth Shukla asking him to approach Shehnaaz Gill to help him by finding some work in the industry.

Her tweet read, “Our Shehnaz is doing work with different artist.aap ko kya job nahi mil rahi. Shehnaz ko bolo thori help kare degi job search karne mein. Uski ke paise pet oh chal rahe ho Shulaji.” Sidharth Shukla went on to post an epic reply for the Shehnaaz Gill fan. He wrote, ““Aap please baat kar lengi mere liya. thanks that be great help. god bless ya.” (sic)

Aap please baat kar lengi unse mere liya ..... thanks that be great help ... god bless ya .. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 27, 2020

Shehnaz Gill's fan deleted the tweet but one of the other Twitter users shared the screenshot of the conversation. Sidharth Shukla’s fans praised him for his reply and even went on to call it a ‘savage’ reply. Take a look at the hilarious social media spat.

She deleted the post but don't worry I have the ss 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/QpYHSVz887 — jiaa✨ (@JiaaxEmo) June 27, 2020

During a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that her equation with Sidharth Shukla has remained the same even after the show got over. She also said that she always wants their bond to remain the same way, unchanged. When Shehnaaz was asked if she misses Siddharth Shukla, she said, “why would I miss him?”

Shehnaaz said that she speaks to Sidharth Shukla over the phone whenever she feels like it. Shehnaaz Gill said that even when the two were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, all her actions and reactions would depend on Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour. She said that Sidharth Shukla was her everything in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz also revealed that the two have met only about twice since the show ended due to the global pandemic.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have also featured in a music video, Bhula Dunga, soon after the show got over. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics of the song are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The music video received a lot of love from its fans and it crossed 10 million views on YouTube in no-time.

