Shehnaaz Gill Has A Hilarious Response When Asked 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'; See Video

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted by the celebrity paparazzi and this time the actor shared her take on the viral trend ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen walking with a friend and as she meets the paparazzi, she greets them. The actor then takes off her mask as the paparazzi requests her to do so. Shehnaaz Gill is then seen donning a wide smile for the picture.

The pap then asks her about ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. Shehnaaz Gill says, “what rasode” which makes it quite evident that she is not familiar with the viral trend yet. She even asks her friend about the same but ends up getting no answer for the question, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. At the end of the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen bursting out laughter. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful black floral dress. She was seen donning a no-makeup look balanced with a sleek hairdo. Take a look at his video of Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were in complete awe and complimented her with several heart and love emoticons. One of the users wrote, "She is soooooo cute and innocent yaarðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". People also praised Shehnaaz Gill for her hilarious response on 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. Take a look at fan reactions on Shehnaaz Gill's video.

'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap

In the recent past, a video has gained major attention on social media. It is a rap based on a scene from the show Saath Nibhhana Saathiya. In this video, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya cast that is Gopi Bahu, Rashi, and Kokilaben can be seen. The scene has an added drama with remix music added to the dialogues of the cast.

The scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya shows the infamous Kokila Ben screaming and stressing every syllable while asking "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?". She then explains that she had gone to shower since there was juice spilt on her saree. Gopi Bahu had put an empty pressure cooker on the gas and walked out. She keeps asking again and again "Waha Kaun Tha" until Gopi Bahu blurts out "Rashi Ben". This viral rap also created a meme fest on social media and several people were seen sharing their take on the same.

