Unseen Pic Of The Day: TMKOC's Mr & Mrs. Haathi Wonder 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'; See Photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nirmal Soni aka Dr Hathi shared his take on the viral rap Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. The actor is accompanied by his on-screen wife Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar. The duo is seen donning a shocked and confused facial expression for the picture. The picture is taken on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Both members of the Taarak Mehta cast are seen donning their character costumes of the show as they pose for the picture. The picture is posted with the caption, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha”. The actor’s picture was praised by his fans and they also complimented them for their on-screen performances. Take a look at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah members’ picture.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler alert!

The popular comedy show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for more than a decade now. It is one of the longest-running shows in Indian television history. After the lockdown was lifted, fresh episodes of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing from July 22, 2020. Jethalal, one of the main characters on the show always lands into trouble and is known for his happy nature. And this time around Jethalal has decided to play a prank on his son Tapu and his own father, Bapuji.

In the recent turn of events on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal has been facing some issues with his sleep cycle. Apparently, he has been getting nightmares that are not allowing him to sleep in the night. When his mother-in-law suggests him to do a good deed for a better sleep cycle, he sets out on a mission to help someone. After being successful in his good deed, Jethalal finally manages to get a good night's sleep.

He wakes up in a happy mood the next day. Feeling fresh and happy about getting a good night's sleep, he decides to share the good news with his father and his son Tapu. But when he realises that they are asleep, he decides to pull a prank on his Bapuji and his son Tapu, just for fun. Jethalal's character is always known to invite trouble in his life, in all forms. And ever since Jethalal decided that he will be pulling a prank on his Bapuji and Tapu, the audience has been keen to know the next plot on the show and the outcome of his prank.

