Shehnaaz Gill Wonders What 'Google Maps Aunty' Is Up To Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

The COVID-19 lockdown has confined people to their homes that eventually led to people being more creative and come up with new things to pass their time. The celebrity fraternity is also showcasing their creative side to entertain their audience. Recently, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill came up with a new question for her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video where she is seen explaining that due to lockdown everybody would be inside and there would be no one who would need directions to go anywhere. Shehnaaz Gill then gives a confused expression and says that she wonders the one who guides everyone with directions, the ‘Google Map Aunty’, would be doing right now. The actor is seen keeping a casual look with a light pink coloured t-shirt and black bottoms. She is seen in minimal makeup with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. As soon as the video was posted, Shehnaaz's fans went gaga over the video. They not only praised her for acting but also for the creative ideas she comes up with for her videos.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Shehnaaz Gill has been entertaining her fans with several creative ideas. In the recent past, she came up with a video where she was seen threatening China with a warning and that too in Chinese. In the video, she says, “She wants to tell just one thing to the Chinese people. No, I do not want to speak, I want to warn them.” After saying the same, she speaks in gibberish which left her fans in splits. Her cute and funny behaviour has attracted many fans on her social media. The actor also came up with different videos where she explained how she is getting bored in the house or how she is facing problems with her Wi-Fi.

Shehnaaz Gill is best known for her amazing chemistry with her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. Their fans loved to watch them together and also termed them as SidNaaz. She was also featured in her maiden song Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. The song is being well received by the audience and breaking several records with millions of views on YouTube. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill also shared a BTS from her song Bhula Dunga that made her fans swoon over the beautiful chemistry of SidNaaz.

