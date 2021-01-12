Shehnaaz Gill Is 'queen Of Hearts' For Shehnaazians As She Dances To 'Qismat Ki Hawa' Song

Punjabi actor and television personality, Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in the dance cover of Qismat Ki Hawa song from 90s popular film Albela and fans cannot stop gushing about it. Earlier today, Shehnaaz Gill's dance cover to the iconic Bollywood song premiered on Saregama Music's YouTube channel. In the video, the Shona Shona star is seen shaking a leg to the C. Ramchandra song, which came into the limelight again after it featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Shehnaaz's dance cover to 'Qismat Ki Hawa' gets a thumbs up from 'Shehnaazians'

After teasing the release of Shehnaaz Gill's Qismat Ki Hawa dance cover on social media for a couple of days, Saregama Music finally dropped the full dance cover on their YouTube channel today, i.e. January 12, 2021. The dance video premiered on YouTube at 11 AM today and was quick to catch the attention of her fans. Sharing a short clip from the dance cover on their Instagram handle, Saregama's official Instagram handle wrote, "Intezar khatam! The all-new avatar of #QismatKiHawa by sabki favourite @shehnaazgill is here. Cute or what !! Match her steps and reel it! Like Comment & Share!"

Check out Saregama Instagram post below:

In the dance cover, the Kala Shah Kala actor looked nothing less than gorgeous in a baby-pink sweatshirt, which she paired with distressed white hot shorts and a pair of baby-pink sneakers to complement her outfit. Along with flaunting her fit physique, as she recently shed a few kilos, the 27-year-old is seen performing some cute and goofy steps to the tunes of the Albela song. For the unversed, Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram Kabhi Garam song became an instant fan favourite after it recently featured in the Netflix Original Ludo.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's 'Qismat Ki Hawa' dance cover on YouTube below:

Within a couple of hours of its release, Shehnaaz's dance cover garnered over 185k views on YouTube alone and more than 32k likes. Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz too as Shehnaazians took to the micro-blogging platform and made 'SHEHNAAZs DANCE COVER' and '#QismatKiHawa' trend. Check out some reactions by netizens below:

@ishehnaaz_gill is a queen of heart's..

SHEHNAAZs DANCE COVER#QismatKiHawan — Christy Priscilla Tumpiri (@CTumpiri) January 12, 2021

SHEHNAAZs DANCE COVER #QismatKiHawa @ishehnaaz_gill

Old classic bk to bringing us smile.



I LOVE YOU & whats this new pathaka Sana?



BTW THROUGHLY ENJOYED DANCE MOVES !https://t.co/0yhj15TfHB



This is her new insta @PrimeVideoIN whats surprise ??? pic.twitter.com/l919CJBkMX — TeamShehnaazCelbBdayMonth🔥 (@SashaTheeDream) January 12, 2021

Shehnaz dance moves and expressions just perfect

SHEHNAAZs DANCE COVER#QismatKiHawa — Guriaa (@GuriaMalik12345) January 12, 2021

Shehnaaz's unique awesomeness and positive energy brings smile on everybody's face.



SHEHNAAZs DANCE COVER #QismatKiHawa https://t.co/XCWOsgoUMX — Raga Priya (@ragapriya) January 12, 2021

