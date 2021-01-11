Shehnaaz Gill Promises A 'surprise' For Her Fans; Here Is What She Said

Shehnaaz Gill, recently took to Instagram for a live session with her fans after she received the 'Silver Play Button' from Youtube. She then went on to talk to her followers about a lot of things as she went live on Instagram. During that chat, she revealed a surprise that she will be bringing for her fans. Have a look at what she said.

Shehnaaz Gill’s surprise for her fans

Shehnaaz Gill is extremely active on social media. Even though she has not been seen on television for a while now, she has made sure that she keeps her fans updated about herself at all times. The actor had recently received the ‘Silver Play Button’ from Youtube, owing to her channel’s success on the platform. To express her gratitude to her fans, she revealed a surprise that she has for her fans in her latest live chat on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'meri Umar Nai Hai', When A Fan Asks Her When Is She Getting Married

In the long chat that lasted for over twenty minutes, Shehnaaz talked about many different things, right from her upcoming projects to her favourite colour. Somewhere at the beginning of the conversation, Shehnaaz had mentioned a ‘surprise’ that she has planned for her fans, but spoke very little on it. As she further replied to her fans’ comments on the chat, she was asked again about the surprise, to which she told her fans to see her next Youtube video to find the ‘surprise’, but kept silent on what exactly is the nature of the surprise.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla's Stills From Upcoming Music Video In Goa Leaked; See Here

Shehnaaz Gill had received fame after her appearance as a participant in a popular reality show. She has appeared in quite a few music videos, including one of Neha Kakkar. She has also worked in films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and more.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Groove To Coolie No. 1's Song In Goa, See Video Here

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Shares Gorgeous Pictures, Captions It With Woman Empowerment Quote

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.