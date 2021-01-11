Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Going To The Gym, Says 'Mai 2 Baje Toh Uthti Hu Subah Me'

Reality show star Shehnaaz Gill recently went live on Instagram and answered questions from her fans. She posted the live session wherein one of her fans commented, 'Sana gym Karo' (Sana go to the gym). Read further ahead to know what Shehnaaz said.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill swears on live video chat, has a relatable moment wondering how to end video

Shehnaaz Gill reveals her health plans

Shehnaaz Gill was interacting with her fans when one of them prompted her to go to the gym. The actor replied, "Sana gym nahi kar sakti. Haan par agar Sana patli ho sakti hai toh gym bhi kar sakti hai, par abhi nahi kregi, bahut time hai life me to karenge" (Sana can't go to the gym. Yes, if she can lose weight she can also hit the gym, but not now, there's plenty of time left and will do it later.)

She further added, "Mera bahar nikalne ka mann nai krta. Mai 2 baje toh uthti hu subah me, so aap socho mai gym kab jaungi aur mujhe sabke samne gym krna accha nahi lagta, akeli hu na fir" (I don't feel like going out. I wake up at 2 pm in the morning, so think about it once, I don't have the time to hit the gym. I don't feel like exercising in front of everyone, if I am alone then it is fine.)

While she was talking about her gym, she addressed how if she ever gets her own house, she will install a gym there. She also talked about her diet that she keeps her food intake in control and feels stressed when her weight increases. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video on Instagram.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill says, 'meri umar nai hai', when a fan asks her when is she getting married

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is 'overwhelmed' by fans response on 'Twada Kutta Tommy' clip; Take a look

In the live session, Shehnaaz Gill's home was mentioned as the actor wants to have an in-house gym. In the first half of 2020, there were rumours that she shifted near Sidharth Shukla's house in Mumbai. On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video of Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona alongside Sidharth. She also appears in the TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz Gill's net worth is INR 1 crores, according to headlinesoftoday, and is also known as Punjab's Katrina Kaif.

(Disclaimer: The above Shehnaaz's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla's Stills From Upcoming Music Video In Goa Leaked; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.