Here Is How Shehnaaz Gill Responded To Fans Who Asked Her To Marry Sidharth Shukla

The reality television show, Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end with the winner’s trophy going to Sidharth Shukla. The show saw the strong bond shared by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill throughout the show. The two enjoy a huge fan following and are lovingly called ‘sidnaaz’ by their fans on social media. Recently Shehnaaz Gill went LIVE on her Instagram handle and fans flooded her with comments saying that she should marry Sidharth Shukla. Read on to know how she responded to them.

Fans suggest Shehnaaz Gill to marry Sidharth Shukla

It was not surprising to see that most of her fans kept suggesting her to get married to Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill never shied away from expressing her love for Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house, and she was seen being very vocal about her feelings for him on her social media handle too. When one of her fans said that she should get married to him, she assured her fans saying that she would definitely get married to him and fans should direct this advice to Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill was also seen telling her fans that she misses the Bigg Boss house and Sidharth Shukla too. She further added to her comments that she would love to be seen alongside him for Instagram LIVE and at other places if he agreed. Check out the video below.

Shehnaaz Gill Instagram video

Shehnaaz Gill who hails from Punjab enjoyed immense support from fans during her stint at the Bigg Boss house.

Image credits: Instagram screengrab

