Shehnaaz Gill Poses With Her Young Fans On Flight In This Unseen Pic; Take A Look

On February 6, a picture of Shehnaaz Gill with her young fans hit the internet. In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing with her fans on her flight. Adopting a ‘new normal’, Shehnaaz and her fans can be seen wearing masks. Shehnaaz flaunted her faded smile while posing for the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

Shehnaaz Gill poses with her fans

In the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing an off-white coloured turtleneck sweatshirt and a light green jacket. She wore subtle make-up and gave an arch to her brows. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she kept them open. Her young fans too flaunted their bright smiles while posing with the reality star. The picture was captioned as, “Sweet picture of ‘#shehnaazgill’ in her flight with young fans” with a heart.

Shehnaaz Gill's images

Shehnaaz Gill is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life on her social media handles. Recently, she shared several pictures from Kashmir with rapper Badshah. The reality star is currently in Kashmir shooting for her next song with Badshah and Uchana Amit. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the snowfall. She posed flaunting her faded smile for the camera. Shehnaaz wore a denim jacket and orange woollen sweater. She applied minimal makeup and her hair was styled in curls and she kept them loose.

While sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, “Meri hello. Meri hi. Meri eyes. Meri smile… kamaal hai???? (My Hello, My Hi, My eyes, My smile... are wonderful?) @badboyshah @theuchana coming soon….” with a smiling face emoticon. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped lovely comments. Amit Sobti too commented, “Amazing and looking great”. A fan commented, “cute” and dropped several red hearts. Another fan wrote, “Snow ki Cinderella” with a red heart. A user commented, “Awwww you stated facts. Kamaal dhmaal hai baby” with fire emoticons.

In her another post, she can be seen posing with rapper Badshah while shooting for their upcoming project. In the picture, she can be seen leaning on Badshah and flaunting her faded smile. As part of the caption, she wrote, “Coming Soon… @badboyshah” with a red heart.

Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

